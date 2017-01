So here's a sentence no journalist expected to write as they arrived at work today: Johnny Manziel has deleted his Twitter account after tweeting advice to Donald Trump.

Yes, on Monday morning, the embattled Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback shared a tip with the new President of the United States based on his own personal experience.

"Yo @POTUS even I know to stay away from the notifications section on twitter. S*** will drive you crazy, lead the country and let them hate," Manziel tweeted.

Is it possible Manziel didn't heed his own advice? Shortly after offering those words of wisdom to President Trump, Manziel deleted his Twitter account, which had over 1.7 million followers.

Did Manziel delete his account as a result of backlash from anti-Trumpers, or was he simply tired of using the social media platform? Only Johnny Football knows for sure.

(Side note: As of 2:30 p.m. Arizona time, Manziel's Instagram account remains active.)