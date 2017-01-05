Actress and avid Kentucky Wildcats fan Ashley Judd doesn't like Chick-fil-A's free-throw promotion -- and on Tuesday night, she took to Twitter to air her grievance.

Chick-fil-A has an ongoing promotion in which it encourages students at Kentucky home games to get noisy while opponents are attempting free throws. If an opposing player misses two consecutive shots, students receive free Chick-fil-A food.

Judd, 48, found this promotion to be unsportsmanlike.

Your promotion for fans to cheer against kids attempting free throws is tacky. Please find another in game promotion. @ChickfilA — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) January 4, 2017

When faced with backlash from Kentucky fans over the tweet, Judd, who has contemplated running for the U.S. Senate as a Democrat, refused to back down. (Just wait until she hears about ASU's Curtain of Distraction.)

It's one thing to want to win. It's another thing to root for kids to lose so we get a product. We are better than that! #BBN @ChickfilA https://t.co/SJiUpSLSlC — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) January 4, 2017

Who conflated thinking it's tacky, with "participation trophies?" And now you will demean who I hang out with. We think it's unnecessary. https://t.co/ESl5N7N7Y8 — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) January 4, 2017

I prefer missed shots because of defense, steals, blocks, players being rattled by my team & the gym. Not because fans get a treat. https://t.co/spOCJoQWKD — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) January 4, 2017

Done with me? Because I have an option that our gym is better than this promotion? Why is everyone so reactionary and nasty? — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) January 4, 2017

It's unnecessary. I think we can be passionate and wild and full of crazy spirit, and not be unkind. https://t.co/OZU1A9uk2T — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) January 4, 2017