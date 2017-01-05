Actress and avid Kentucky Wildcats fan Ashley Judd doesn't like Chick-fil-A's free-throw promotion -- and on Tuesday night, she took to Twitter to air her grievance.
Chick-fil-A has an ongoing promotion in which it encourages students at Kentucky home games to get noisy while opponents are attempting free throws. If an opposing player misses two consecutive shots, students receive free Chick-fil-A food.
Judd, 48, found this promotion to be unsportsmanlike.
Your promotion for fans to cheer against kids attempting free throws is tacky. Please find another in game promotion. @ChickfilA