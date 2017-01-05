Ashley Judd doesn't like Chick-fil-A's free-throw promotion

Shane Dale
5:49 PM, Jan 4, 2017
Actress Ashley Judd reacts in the crowd in the first half between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Wisconsin Badgers during the NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 4, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Getty Images)

Actress and avid Kentucky Wildcats fan Ashley Judd doesn't like Chick-fil-A's free-throw promotion -- and on Tuesday night, she took to Twitter to air her grievance.

Chick-fil-A has an ongoing promotion in which it encourages students at Kentucky home games to get noisy while opponents are attempting free throws. If an opposing player misses two consecutive shots, students receive free Chick-fil-A food.

Judd, 48, found this promotion to be unsportsmanlike.

When faced with backlash from Kentucky fans over the tweet, Judd, who has contemplated running for the U.S. Senate as a Democrat, refused to back down. (Just wait until she hears about ASU's Curtain of Distraction.)

 

