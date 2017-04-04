WWE's NXT brand is coming to Phoenix for the 1st time

WWE has made plenty of stops in Phoenix throughout the years, including the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in February.

But for the first time ever, WWE's developmental brand known as NXT is set to come to the Valley.

NXT will hold a live event at Comerica Theatre, located at 400 W Washington St. in Phoenix, on Thursday, May 4 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Arizona time.

The card for the event has yet to be announced. Tickets can be purchased here when they become available.

NXT was founded in 2012 by wrestler and WWE executive vice president of talent Paul Levesque, known in the wrestling world as Triple H. The promotion is based in Orlando, Florida.

Pro wrestling veteran Bobby Roode is currently the NXT champion. He defeated challenger Shinsuke Nakamura on Saturday's NXT Takeover event in Orlando to retain his title.