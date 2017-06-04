Will LeBron bounce back? Predictions for Game 2 of the NBA Finals

Shane Dale, Jason Snavely
10:04 PM, Jun 3, 2017
Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors drives with the ball against LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 1, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Getty Images)

For the third straight year, the Golden State Warriors made short work of the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

On Thursday, Kevin Durant's 38 points guided the Warriors past LeBron James and the visiting Cavs by a comfortable 113-91 margin. Can LeBron and Co. return the favor Sunday and even the series before it shifts to Cleveland for Game 3?

Here are a pair of predictions for Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals, which will begin Sunday at 5 p.m. on ABC15.

ABC15 sports anchor Jason Snavely

BOLD PREDICTION: Kevin Durant scores less than 38 points. OK, so it’s not exactly “bold” to foresee the Cavaliers switching up their defensive strategy a bit after Durant put on a show last Thursday night in Oakland.

In Game 2, we’ll see a boost from Golden State’s award-winning supporting cast. Guys like Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will make their presence felt on the offensive side, Steph Curry will be Steph Curry, and Durant will have a slightly less dominant yet still impressive performance Sunday night. Add it up, and it’s another Warriors victory by a similar margin. Warriors 115, Cavaliers 97

ABC15.com sports writer Shane Dale

Before the series began, I picked the Cavaliers to repeat as champions. But man, did the Cavs get their butts handed to them in Game 1. That Kevin Durant guy kind of makes a difference, doesn't he?

I'm not counting LeBron out yet -- after all, his teams have lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals six straight times, and they've come back to win three of the previous five series. But it's difficult to imagine Cleveland pulling a complete 180 on the road just three days removed from Game 1's events. 

Expect a closer game Sunday, as the Warriors probably won't enjoy the same plus-16 turnover margin they had in Game 1. But Cleveland will likely be forced to overcome a 2-0 series deficit for the second time in as many years. Warriors 108, Cavaliers 101

