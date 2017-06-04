Will LeBron bounce back? Predictions for Game 2 of the NBA Finals

Here are a pair of predictions for Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals, which will begin Sunday at 5 p.m. on ABC15.
ABC15 sports anchor Jason Snavely
BOLD PREDICTION: Kevin Durant scores less than 38 points. OK, so it’s not exactly “bold” to foresee the Cavaliers switching up their defensive strategy a bit after Durant put on a show last Thursday night in Oakland.
In Game 2, we’ll see a boost from Golden State’s award-winning supporting cast. Guys like Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will make their presence felt on the offensive side, Steph Curry will be Steph Curry, and Durant will have a slightly less dominant yet still impressive performance Sunday night. Add it up, and it’s another Warriors victory by a similar margin. Warriors 115, Cavaliers 97
I'm not counting LeBron out yet -- after all, his teams have lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals six straight times, and they've come back to win three of the previous five series. But it's difficult to imagine Cleveland pulling a complete 180 on the road just three days removed from Game 1's events.
Expect a closer game Sunday, as the Warriors probably won't enjoy the same plus-16 turnover margin they had in Game 1. But Cleveland will likely be forced to overcome a 2-0 series deficit for the second time in as many years. Warriors 108, Cavaliers 101