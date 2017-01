If you're a hockey fan living in the Valley, there's an event this weekend you're going to need to attend.

The NHL Centennial Fan Arena, created in honor of the NHL's year-long centennial celebration, will be at Tempe Marketplace this weekend.

The traveling arena will be located at the north parking lot at Tempe Marketplace, just west of Lucille's Smokehouse. It will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Stanley Cup will be on display at the event, and fans will be able to have their picture taken with the cup, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Other activities include:

-A 53-foot museum truck that includes historical NHL memorabilia, interactive digital displays and the history of the Arizona Coyotes.

-A video truck that includes NHL team trivia and a pop-out stage for viewing parties and special appearances.

-A pop-up ball hockey rink that includes customized games and clinics for kids.

-A "Clear The Ice" virtual reality experience in which fans can sit in a mini-Zamboni and race other fans to see who can resurface the ice the fastest.

-The Coyotes' home game vs. the New York Islanders on Saturday will be streamed live beginning at 6 p.m.

Fans can pre-register for events and Stanley Cup photos here.