VIDEO: LeBron James gets fed up with reporter after NBA Finals loss

This year's NBA playoffs have seen multiple instances of players getting fed up with reporters' questions. (See: Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul.)

LeBron James followed suit following Sunday's loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. After the game, he was asked by a reporter whether it's important for the Cavs to protect their home court when the series returns to Cleveland for Game 3 on Wednesday.

LeBron's response: What do you think?

Obviously, LeBron didn't have to be as hard on the reporter as he was. Still, it's hard to blame LeBron, who just tied a record by recording his eighth triple-double in NBA Finals history, for getting a little upset with an obvious question like this one -- especially following another frustrating blowout loss.

 

