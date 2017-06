If you watched Sunday's game to the very end, you might have caught this moment as LeBron James and his teammates were leaving the court.

Moments after the Warriors' victory over the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, TV cameras caught a fight that broke out among fans toward the front row. It looks like the fight briefly caught LeBron's attention.

The Cavs' postgame court exit was interrupted by a fight between fans pic.twitter.com/BwrxtwFtnH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 5, 2017

Fortunately, it looks like the fight was in the process of being diffused by arena security.