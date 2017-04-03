VIDEO: Arizona Diamondbacks rally to beat Giants in 9th inning on Opening Day

PHOENIX - If the first game of the MLB season truly does set the tone for the remaining 161 games, the Arizona Diamondbacks are in great shape in 2017.

Down to their final out, the D-backs rattled off four straight hits in the ninth inning to steal a 6-5 victory against the visiting San Francisco Giants in front of a sold-out crowd of 49,016 at Chase Field on Sunday afternoon.

Chris Owings' game-winning base hit with two outs in the ninth gave Arizona its first-ever walkoff victory on Opening Day.

The D-backs rallied from 3-0, 4-3 and finally 5-4 to get the win. Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner didn't allow a single baserunner through five innings, but the D-backs finally broke through with three runs in the sixth, capped by A.J. Pollock's two-run homer.

Pollock, who missed most of last season with a broken elbow, singled in the ninth to set up Owings' game-winning hit.

.@dbacks outfielder A.J. Pollock was preparing to undergo surgery on #OpeningDay last season.



What a difference a year makes. pic.twitter.com/xJHiI8rPZ3 — ABC15 Sports (@abc15sports) April 3, 2017

It was an emotional first game at the helm for new D-backs manager Torey Lovullo, whose eyes were visibly watery during his post-game press conference.