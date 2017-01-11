Tucson Turmoil: Reviewing ASU coach Bobby Hurley's unpleasant history with UA

A double-overtime loss as a player. An ejection and a blowout defeat as a coach.
To date, Bobby Hurley's encounters with the Arizona Wildcats have been less than ideal -- and if things go expected Thursday at McKale Center, he will return to the Valley with a combined 0-4 career record against his new rivals.
The No. 16 Arizona Wildcats (15-2, 4-0), winners of nine consecutive games and 62 of their last 63 at home, welcome Hurley and the Arizona State Sun Devils (9-8, 2-2) to town for the first of their two meetings this season. The game will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday and air on ESPN2.
Hurley, the second-year ASU men's basketball coach, experienced as much success as a player as one could hope for. He won back-to-back national championships at Duke in 1991 and '92 and was the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player in the latter season.
But one of his team's few setbacks came on Feb. 24, 1991 when his Blue Devils faced Lute Olson and the Wildcats in Tucson. Arizona overcame the eventual national champs 103-96 in double overtime, as UA fans booed and taunted Hurley and teammates Christian Laettner, Grant Hill and other future NBA players throughout the game.
"I remember it being loud at McKale," Hurley said about that game. "It's not an easy place to concentrate with everything that's going on."
Hurley must have had a sense of déjà vu in his return to McKale a quarter century later, when he led the Sun Devils to Tucson for the first time as ASU coach.
Hurley once again endured two-plus hours of taunts and jeers from the partisan Arizona crowd -- the ZonaZoo student section is conveniently located near the visiting team's bench -- as the Wildcats went on to stomp the Sun Devils 99-61.
"I really wouldn't have changed anything that I did today," Hurley said after the game. "That's as far as I'm going to comment about any of that."
But Hurley's actions also made him an instant villain and easy target in Tucson, and it led to derisive "Bobby... Bobby..." chants (among other things) from the ZonaZoo when ASU took that trip to McKale Center seven weeks later.
Hurley knows he can expect similar verbal abuse Thursday, especially after his comments following a home win last week, as he told his players that if a Pac-12 opponent wants in win in Arizona, they had "better go to f****** Tucson."
"It's what you live for as a competitor," Hurley said Tuesday. "It was always something that motivated me as a player. Even as a coach I've been in some real hostile environments."
"Arizona's in that same category in terms of the enthusiasm that their program generates. Their fans support it and they've backed it up with winning. It's nice when you're a fan and you expect your team to win, because the record says they usually do."