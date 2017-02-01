SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Arizona has to be one of the greatest places to golf in the world. Our courses are open year-round, the sun is shining and the skies are blue. Not to mention our "winters" are much better than those on the East Coast!

Oh yeah, we also host the Waste Management Phoenix Open year after year. If you've heard of the coveted 16th hole before, that's at the Phoenix Open.

It's more than a 162-yard Par 3. It's a party.

On Wednesday, celebrities and professional golfers hit the linked for the 2017 Annexus Pro-Am. We stopped by the 16th hole to watch Arizona Diamondback Archie Bradley and Heisman Trophy winner and athletic great, Bo Jackson.

Watch them tee-off in 360º below:

MOBILE USERS: Click here to experience the Pro-Am in 360