If you've been an Arizona sports fan for at least a few years, you're probably numb to it by now: former Valley athletes signing elsewhere and making big plays for their new team.

After Sunday's game, you can go ahead and add Michael Floyd to that list.

Floyd struggled mightily this season for the Cardinals and was released by the team after being arrested for extreme DUI in mid-December. He was quickly claimed off waivers by the AFC's best team, the New England Patriots.

Well, in his first significant action with the Patriots on Sunday, Floyd caught three passes on just four targets for 36 yards and a touchdown from quarterback Tom Brady. On the TD, Floyd dragged several Dolphins defenders past the goal line with him.

Floyd had just four touchdowns in 13 games for the Cardinals this season.

Send as many defenders as you want...



Michael Floyd WILL find the end zone. 💪 #Patriots https://t.co/bcwgyeMbtt — NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2017

Floyd also leveled a monster block on a Dolphins defender during a touchdown catch and run by Julian Edelman in the third quarter.

That Michael Floyd block though pic.twitter.com/UNobovlQoz — Tom Brady's Ego (@TomBradysEgo) January 1, 2017

The Patriots went on to beat the Dolphins 35-14, ensuring the Pats of home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Good hustle, good effort, Michael. Just wish we would've seen more of that in Arizona this year.