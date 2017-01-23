NFL.com projects Arizona Cardinals' 1st 3 picks of 2017 NFL Draft

The 2017 NFL Draft is still three months away, but that hasn't stopped a number of media outlets from putting together early mock drafts of the first round.

On Monday, NFL.com writer Chad Reuter went one better: He projected each of the draft's first three rounds -- and he has the Arizona Cardinals taking a wide receiver in the first round and then addressing their needs in the secondary in Rounds 2 and 3.

According to Reuter's projection, the Cardinals will take WR Corey Davis with the 13th overall pick in the 2017 draft. The reason? To prepare for life after future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, as well as Michael Floyd, who was released after his DUI arrest in December.

"Larry Fitzgerald will retire soon, and Michael Floyd was jettisoned. Davis is the physical playmaker the Cardinals need," Reuter said.

Davis, a 6-foot-2, 205-pounder, racked up over 1,400 receiving yards and at least 12 touchdowns in each of his last three seasons at Western Michigan, and he helped guide the Broncos to the Cotton Bowl last season. He was a First-Team All-American in 2016.

In Round 2, Reuter has the Cardinals taking cornerback Jourdan Lewis from Michigan. The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder is a two-time All-American and was named the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year last season.

The pick would make sense as the Cardinals could still be in the market for a cornerback to start opposite perennial Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson. Former Cardinals CB Jerraud Powers left via free agency before the 2016 season began, and his replacements, including 2016 third-round pick Brandon Williams, struggled at times last season.

In Round 3, Reuter believes the Cards will go with safety Marcus Williams from Utah. The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder recorded five interceptions in 2016 and was a Second-Team All-Pac-12 selection. Williams' selection could address depth concerns at safety following the departure of Rashad Johnson before the 2016 season due to free agency.

The 2017 NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in Philadelphia. The first round will take place April 27, while Rounds 2-3 will be conducted April 28 and Rounds 4-7 on April 29.