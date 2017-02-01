John Cena, former Cardinals lineman Baron Corbin to headline WWE Elimination Chamber PPV in Phoenix

John Cena is set to defend the WWE world championship against a former Arizona Cardinal and four other challengers at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Cena, who tied Ric Flair's record by winning his 16th world championship at Sunday's Royal Rumble PPV in San Antonio, will defend the title against five other men in the elimination chamber structure.

The Elimination Chamber PPV is a Smackdown Live-branded event and will be aired on WWE Network.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The five challengers for Cena's title will be A.J. Styles, whom Cena defeated last Sunday to claim the title, along with Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, The Miz and former Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Baron Corbin.

Corbin, whose real name is Tom Pestock, played on the Cardinals' practice squad in 2010 and 2011. He got into a scuffle with Cardinals teammates in 2010 and reportedly threw a pair of punches at linebacker Mark Washington. He signed with WWE in 2012 and won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at Wrestlemania last year.

Other confirmed matches for the Elimination Chamber PPV include a Smackdown women's title match between champion Alexa Bliss and challenger Naomi, a singles match between Nikki Bella and Natalya and a six-team match for the Smackdown tag team championship.

Matches that are rumored to be added to the card include Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper and Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews.

Elimination Chamber will be the first WWE PPV to be held in Phoenix since the 2013 Royal Rumble, in which The Rock defeated CM Punk to win his first WWE championship in a decade.