He did it again: Watch Aaron Rodgers throw another Hail Mary TD in the playoffs

The Arizona Cardinals failed to make the playoffs this season, but one play during Sunday's Wild Card round gave Cards fans everywhere unpleasant flashbacks of last year's postseason.

Every Cardinal fan remembers this Hail Mary pass from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers that tied the Divisional Round game vs. the Cards in Glendale last season. (The Cards went on to win the game in overtime thanks to Larry Fitzgerald's heroics.)

Well, on Sunday, Rodgers did it again -- this time in a Wild Card game vs. the visiting New York Giants to give the Packers a 14-6 lead at halftime.

The touchdown from Rodgers to Randall Cobb drew the kind of reactions you'd suspect from the Cardinals, including Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson, who was defending the Packers' receiver on last year's Hail Mary TD.

Seen that before. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 8, 2017

Before his playoff magic, Rodgers completed a Hail Mary against the Lions last season to win the game.