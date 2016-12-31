'Documentary' reveals what happened to Rod Tidwell of 'Jerry Maguire'

Did you ever wonder what happened to former Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Cardinals receiver Rod Tidwell?

Well, since he's a fictional movie character, the answer that question is probably "no."

Nevertheless, the NFL has created a trailer to promote the supposed upcoming "A Football Life" documentary about Tidwell, who made that famous game-winning catch for the Cardinals against the Cowboys at Sun Devil Stadium.

You remember the play: Tidwell (played by Cuba Gooding, Jr.) was knocked unconscious, was revived (after a trainer "clapped" near his face) and proceeded to put on a dance display that undoubtedly drew a penalty flag.

No, it's not a trailer for a real documentary; it's a promotion for the 20th anniversary of the release of "Jerry Maguire." But the trailer includes a number of familiar faces, including Tidwell's "brother," former Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin, Jay Mohr (the villainous agent who opposed Tom Cruise in the movie) and a number of other celebrities.

Attention Jerry Maguire Fans: Here is what happened to Rod Tidwell. #GMFB https://t.co/yr23fiwfeW — GMFB (@gmfb) December 30, 2016

The promotion at NFL.com also includes a trailer for a "Football Life" "documentary" on Frank Kushman, the not-so-bright star college quarterback portrayed by Jerry O'Connell in the movie, as well as some reenactments of famous scenes from the film.

The Cardinals-Cowboys "game" in "Jerry Maguire" really was filmed at Sun Devil Stadium, where the Cardinals played from 1988-2005 until University of Phoenix Stadium opened. The stadium was filled with thousands of extras who were brought in to act as Cardinals and Cowboys fans for the game.

The scene in which Tidwell gets off the ground and dances was shot over a dozen times.