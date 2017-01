Arizona Coyotes defenseman Anthony DeAngelo has been suspended for three games without pay by the NHL for physical abuse of officials.

The incident occurred at the end of the second period Saturday night in the Coyotes' 4-2 loss at the Calgary Flames. DeAngelo was assessed a game misconduct for abuse of officials.

The suspension will cost DeAngelo $14,389.

The 21-year-old New Jersey native was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning with the 19th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He was traded to the Coyotes in exchange for a second-round draft pick before the 2016-17 season began.

DeAngelo has three goals and six assists in 20 games for the Coyotes this season.