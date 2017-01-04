Chicago Cubs Spring Training tickets are about to go on sale

Arizona baseball fans will be the first to get the chance to see the defending World Series champions in action -- and tickets will go on sale very soon.

Single-game tickets for Chicago Cubs Spring Training games will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Arizona time Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at the Chicago Cubs website, via phone at 800-THE-CUBS or in person at Sloan Park, the Cubs' Spring Training facility, at 2330 W Rio Salado Pkwy in Mesa.

Fans willing to pay a little more can purchase tickets one day earlier via the Cubs' online Mastercard Presale, which will begin Friday at 10 a.m. and end at 10:59 p.m. Fans who use a Mastercard can buy tickets before the general on-sale date at a 15 percent premium in excess of face value, while fans who use other forms of payment can buy tickets at a 20 percent premium.

The Cubs won the 2016 World Series to end a 108-year championship drought, which was the longest in North American professional sports. The Arizona Cardinals now own that distinction.

The Cubs' 2017 Spring Training schedule can be found here. Fans can direct Cubs Spring Training-related questions to mesa@cubs.com.