HE'S BACK: Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald announces he'll play next season

After weeks of weighing his options, Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald has decided to return for a 14th NFL season.

The 33-year-old wideout was contemplating retirement after the Cards' disappointing 2016 season -- but on _________, he announced he has decided to play at least one more year to try to earn the only thing missing from his career: a Super Bowl ring.

Fitzgerald was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft and has played his entire career in Arizona. He is a 10-time Pro Bowler and has the most receptions (1,125), receiving yards (14,389) and touchdowns (104) in Cardinals franchise history.

The Minnesota native is currently No. 3 in NFL history in career receptions, No. 9 in receiving yards and No. 8 in receiving touchdowns. His seven receiving TDs in the 2008 NFL playoffs remain the most in a single postseason in NFL history.

Fitz led the NFL in receptions last season and had his eighth career 1,000-yard receiving season.