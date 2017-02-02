Cardinals coach Bruce Arians featured in new NFL 'Bad Lip Reading' video

The good folks at Bad Lip Reading have put out yet another awesome NFL parody video -- and this time, not even Cardinals coach Bruce Arians was spared.

The YouTube page, which has already re-dubbed a number of music videos, movies and presidential debates, has produced an NFL Bad Lip Reading video each year since 2013. This year's version, which was released Wednesday, includes hits from this year's Super Bowl quarterbacks, Tom Brady and Matt Ryan, along with a number of other players and coaches.

Arians is known for telling NFL officials exactly what he thinks of them and their on-field decision-making, and as such, Bad Lip Reading decided to parody one of Arians' ref rants in this year's video.

Fast-forward to 4:40 to see what the coach has to say (sort of).