SCOTTSDALE - Bubba Watson made a surprise appearance during Wednesday's Waste Management Phoenix Open media day at TPC Scottsdale to declare he would compete in the event once again this year.

But Watson, who has two Masters championships and nine overall victories on the PGA Tour, also clearly hasn't forgotten the boos he was showered with at the 16th hole during last year's Phoenix Open.

The 38-year-old from Florida got on the bad side of Valley golf fans last year when he complained about course changes at the Phoenix Open and then said he was playing in the event only because of his sponsors.

"I don't like it. I'm not going to PC it. I don't like it at all," Watson said last year. "I just mentioned why I'm here. I've got three beautiful sponsors that love it here."

Those comments led to Watson being roundly booed and heckled at the 16th hole the following day, including during a putt attempt.

Bubba Watson started his week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open by telling the press that he was "only there because of his sponsors." - Probably not the best idea, this is how it went over😂 #wastemanagement #Phenix with @newtonkw @raquema25 @ben.g.smith.75 A video posted by Nathan Pforr (@pforrdeck) on Feb 7, 2016 at 5:50am PST

On Wednesday, Watson said Phoenix Open fans are "the best fans in the world" but said he hopes there will be "no bad headlines" this year.

He then reminisced about last year's experience.

Bubba Watson a big fan of the Phoenix Open. However, he's NOT a fan of getting booed like he did last year. pic.twitter.com/FHvqaClYWB — Jason Snavely (@JasonSnavely) January 18, 2017

"I just get booed on 16 because of bad shots. I don't mind that," he said, "but when I get booed for no reason, it's pretty heartbreaking. But I wouldn't miss this tournament for the world."

Watson finished 7 under par and tied for 14th place at last year's Phoenix Open.

The 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open begins Thursday, Feb. 2.