BLOG: There are just way too many freakin' bowl games!

We’re in the middle of bowl season, and this year, I have the same old gripe: There are just too many freakin' bowl games!

This year, there are a record 41 games, plus the national championship. That's right: 41! And of the 82 teams involved, 20 teams don't even have a winning record. Twenty teams come into their bowl game with a 6-7, 6-6 or 5-6 record!

For perspective: In 2005, there were 27 bowl games, and every team had a winning record. Last year, we set a record with 15 teams without a winning record -- and this year, it's climbed to 20.

Look: When you play 12 games, you should have to win at least seven to be bowl eligible. If that were the case, we'd wipe out 10 of these so-called bowl games this year. Five- and six-win teams should never be bowl eligible.

Get this: This year, 63 percent of schools that play in the NCAA’s football bowl subdivision are in a bowl game. What do you say we try and make it a little more exclusive next year: Have a winning record, or you don't make it to a bowl game.

Now there's a crazy thought!