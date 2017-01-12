BLOG: New pro football league for kids who want to skip college is a great idea

A new football league called the Pacific Pro Football League was introduced Wednesday. It plans to start hiring players this winter and staging games in the summer of 2018.

But here's the catch: It's for 18-to-21 year-olds who, for one reason or another, choose not to play college football.

There will be four teams, with 50 players each. Players will earn about $50,000 per season and get workers comp, tuition reimbursement at a community college, and a 401(k).

Based in Southern California, the league plans a six-game season that includes a postseason. Games will be played in July and August.

This new Pac Pro League is a great option for kids who don't want to go to college or, for one reason or another, don't feel like college is the best option for them.

Hey, I'm all for getting an education -- but for some, it's just not realistic. But at the same time, the Pac Pro League is going to pay for them to get a two-year degree if they choose to.

Better yet, it's going to give kids another opportunity to prove they can play. And get this: Every player that makes the team is going to get a chance to play! They'll be coached by former NFL guys and won't get buried on a depth chart.

I hope the league succeeds, and I hope we see some kids come right out of the league and make it in the NFL.