Arizona Coyotes announce Larry Fitzgerald bobblehead night

If you need another incentive to catch the Arizona Coyotes in action when they host the defending Stanley Cup champions, here's a good one.

On Monday, the Coyotes announced they will hold a Larry Fitzgerald bobblehead night Saturday, Feb. 11 when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins in Glendale. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Fitzgerald bobblehead, courtesy of Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers.

Tickets for the game can be purchased here.

The 33-year-old Fitzgerald has starred at wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals since 2004, but he is considering retirement after a 13-year NFL career. He's a sure bet to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame when his career is over.

Fitzgerald will take part in the ceremonial puck drop before the game alongside Coyotes captain Shane Doan and Penguins captain Sidney Crosby. Fitzgerald's son, Devin, will be the Coyotes' Bar-S Top Dog that evening.

"During my 13 years in the Valley, I've developed a great friendship with Shane Doan and have the utmost respect for him and the Coyotes organization," Fitzgerald said in a statement. "I'm thrilled to be honored by the Coyotes on Feb. 11 and look forward to a great night at Gila River Arena."