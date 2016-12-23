Arizona Cardinals place Tyrann Mathieu on injured reserve

For the second straight season, Tyrann Mathieu will end the season on injured reserve.

The Arizona Cardinals announced Friday that Mathieu, an All-Pro selection last season, will end the year on IR due to a lingering shoulder injury.

Mathieu suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 15 of last season but was named an All-Pro and Pro Bowler for the year. In August, the Cardinals signed Mathieu to a five-year, $62.5 million contract.

Mathieu has missed four games this season and 12 throughout his four-year NFL career. He joins dollar linebacker Deone Bucannon and safety Tyvon Branch, who were placed on injured reserve last week.

The 5-8-1 Cardinals have been eliminated from playoff contention. They head to Seattle on Saturday to face the NFC West-leading Seahawks.