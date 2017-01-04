Kurt Warner among 2017 hall of fame finalists

This year’s list of Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists is now down to 15, and for the third straight year, that list includes former Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner. Included on the list are:

Kurt Warner, QB

Morten Anderson, kicker

Tony Boselli, OT

Terrell Davis, RB

Brian Dawkins, S

Alan Faneca, OG

Joe Jacoby, OT

Ty Law, CB

John Lynch, S

Kevin Mawae, C/G

Terrell Owens, WR

Jason Taylor, DE

LaDainian Tomlinson, RB

Others under consideration:

Don Coryell, Former St. Louis Cardinals coach who masterminded the “Cardiac Cards” of the 70’s; Kenny Easley, safety (senior finalist); Paul Tagliabue, former NFL commissioner (contributors’ category); and, Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys owner (contributors’ category).

This is the third year that Kurt Warner has been named a finalist. The former Cardinals and St. Louis Rams quarterback was an NFL Most Valuable Player and Super Bowl champion, leading the Rams “Greatest Show on Turf” offense along with receiver Isaac Bruce.

Among the finalists, Dawkins, Taylor and Tomlinson are eligible for the first time, while Andersen, Coryell and Lynch are finalists for the fourth time; Davis and Warner are three-time finalists; and Faneca, Jacoby and Owens are finalists for the second time.

The selection committee will meet Saturday, February 4th in Houston, the day before the Super Bowl, to vote on the class of 2017.

A maximum of five modern-day candidates can be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame out of the 15 finalists.