Spay/neuter surgery benefits you may not know

Having a pet dog or cat requires a lot of thought.

Figuring out how to house train, feed and care for the animal requires a lot of responsibility.

Making sure a pet is spayed or neutered is another responsibility for new pet owners.

Research shows spaying and neutering is a very important step for new pet owners. According to PetSmart Charities, more than 8 million pets do not have homes and about half of those animals are euthanized.

Here is what you need to know.

How soon should I consider spay/neuter for my pet?:

Pets can get pregnant as early as 4 months, but studies show dogs and cats can be safely spayed or neutered at 2 months of age or 2 pounds in weight, according to PetSmart Charities.

But older pets typically also benefit from being spayed or neutered, though people should check with a veterinarian for a more thorough check before deciding to get the procedure done.

PetSmart Charities and the ASPCA have partnered to help people find low-cost spay/neuter clinics in your community. Check out this database to find a location near you.

What are other benefits?:

Pets who are spayed or neutered live longer than their non-fixed counterparts. Part of the reason is that spaying and neutering can prevent some infections and diseases from hurting your pet.

Also, pets that are spayed and neutered are less aggressive and are less likely to roam from the house.

What should I do for my pet before the surgery: To prevent vomiting from anesthesia, vets recommend you do not feed your pet after midnight the night before the surgery. Giving water overnight is OK, but take water away in the morning.

For pets under 16 weeks that cannot go long stretches without food, a small meal of about ¼ of their normal ration the morning of surgery should be OK, according to PetSmart Charities.

What should I do after the surgery?: Chat with the vet about the best way to manage your pet’s pain. Some clinics or hospitals have pain management as part of the plan, according to PetSmart Charities.

Give your pet an hour or two before giving the pet a small amount of food or water, though pets under 16 weeks old will need to eat sooner. Check with your vet for a dietary schedule.

Also, check with your clinic about what type of stitches are used. Some stitches will dissolve and will not require a return visit.