Would Gov. Ducey vouch for ousted government employee?

PHOENIX - Fired by Governor Doug Ducey, a former state agency director now says the governor is willing to be a character reference for him as he seeks a new job.
Tim Jeffries served as director of the Department of Economic Security until he was forced to resign in November. Jeffries, who says he was tasked with weeding out bad employees, had been bombarded by complaints that he fired hundreds of state workers without cause.
He was also accused of keeping a cache of weapons in the basement of DES headquarters and buying alcohol for employees.