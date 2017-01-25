Would Gov. Ducey vouch for ousted government employee?

PHOENIX - Fired by Governor Doug Ducey, a former state agency director now says the governor is willing to be a character reference for him as he seeks a new job.

Tim Jeffries served as director of the Department of Economic Security until he was forced to resign in November. Jeffries, who says he was tasked with weeding out bad employees, had been bombarded by complaints that he fired hundreds of state workers without cause.

He was also accused of keeping a cache of weapons in the basement of DES headquarters and buying alcohol for employees.

Looking for his next job, Jeffries said some people encouraged him to send his resume to Washington for a job in the Trump administration.

He says he reached out last month, texting his old boss to ask for a good word. Jeffries told ABC15 he still has the text response with Ducey agreeing to be a character reference.

ABC15 reached out to Ducey's spokesman who was firm on one thing: the governor has not actually written a letter of reference for Jeffries.