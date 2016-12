PHOENIX - ABC15 is taking action to keep you and your family updated about local health and healthcare issues.

Hospital Safety Score recently released its rankings of all Arizona hospitals, from those scoring A grades to others falling behind.

Two hospitals on the list received a D grade: Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista and Kingman Regional Medical Center in Kingman.

Twenty-five hospitals were given a C grade. To see if your hospital is on the list, click here.