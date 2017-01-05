Two dogs rescued from house fire, Fido bags used

PHOENIX - What could have been a sad night for two dogs and a Valley family was quickly turned around thanks to the Phoenix and Glendale fire departments.

Firefighters in Phoenix and Glendale were responding to a hous fire near 42nd and Glendale avenues when they found heavy fire and smoke.

Officials said the homeowners made it out of the house safely, but when crews went into the home to perform a search and rescue they found the homeowner's two dogs in a back room. The animals were unresponsive at the time.

Crews were able to remove the dogs from the home and placed them in the front lawn where Fido bags were used on the animals. The dogs started breathing on their own after the bags were used.

Firefighters are investigating the fire; the cause is unknown.