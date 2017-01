PHOENIX - Two Arizonans met privately with President Donald Trump after he signed his executive orders on building the border wall and immigration enforcement.

They are parents of men killed by undocumented immigrants. President Trump says these families have influenced him on the need to crack down on criminal illegal immigrants.

"It was incredible," said Mary Ann Mendoza, whose son, Brandon, was a Mesa police sergeant. He was killed by a wrong way driver.

"It felt like the issues I promised Brandon - and I was going to fight for - the answers have finally, finally happened," Mendoza said.

Steve Ronnebeck's son, Grant, worked at a QT convenience store in Mesa. He was killed on the job over a pack of cigarettes.

"When you have somebody take the time to look at you and say, 'I'm going to do this,' it honors my child and honors my son," Ronnebeck said.

While in Washington, both parents will also visit members of Congress. Their message: lax border security and deportation efforts jeopardize everyone's safety.