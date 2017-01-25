Take the officer's perspective during an active school shooting simulation in this 360º video

It may be a fake scenario, but the adrenaline you feel is real.

Announced late last year, police agencies across the state are training on a five-screen, 300-degree immersive training environment created by Tempe-based VirTra Inc.

RELATED: VirTra, Inc. picked to provide law enforcement simulators throughout the state

These simulations depict different, sometimes high-intensity, situations that police may encounter during their service and are meant for training officers in how to handle such situations.

Participants in the simulator use real guns that are equipped with "recoil kits" to help add to the realism of the scenarios, as well as a device that simulates real return fire with no safety equipment needed.

DPS officials praised the technology as cutting-edge, and said it has the ability to immerse law enforcement officers in potentially deadly situations.

While this situation is staged and everyone involved in the video are actors, this situation gives a very realistic feeling. The video contains some language and footage that viewers may find offensive, so discretion is advised.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to put yourself into police's shoes during an active shooter situation.