PHOENIX - The Waste Management Pro-Am is never short on celebrities! If you were floating around the course, there's a chance you caught Michael Phelps and Jordan Spieth goofing off, Patrick Peterson clowning around with LSU alumni, and Mark Wahlberg playfully chirping with heckling Patriots fans.

Watch the video above to see Michael Phelps make fun of Jordan Spieth's tee shot!

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Tour of 16th hole Skybox at the Waste Management Phoenix Open

ALSO: SNEAK PEEK: Go inside the ropes at the Waste Management Phoenix Open's Bay Club

MORE: 5 things to see at the Waste Management Phoenix Open Tournament!