Small plane crash injures pilot in southeastern Arizona

Associated Press
7:08 AM, Apr 3, 2017
WILLCOX, AZ - Authorities say a small plane crashed in southeastern Arizona, injuring the pilot.

The Cochise County Sheriff's office said the hard landing happened about noon Saturday at Willcox Airport.

The pilot hit his head upon impact but declined hospital treatment.

No one else was aboard.

Damage to the single propeller airplane is significant.

It had taken off from Lordsburg, New Mexico and was traveling to Casa Grande.

Authorities said the pilot was trying to land at Willcox Airport when the plane began to shake and then made a hard landing.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

 

