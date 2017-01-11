Should you worry about 2017 Obamacare coverage? Health care official says 'no'

PHOENIX -

Even though the future of the Affordable Care Act is hanging in the balance -- people can still sign up for 2017 coverage.

People have until the end of the month to sign up for health insurance through Obamacare.

Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump wants an immediate appeal of the health care law. Some Republican lawmakers are urging Trump to make sure there is an adequate plan in place before he gets rids of it.

So far in Arizona for 2017, more than 183,000 people have signed up through the Healthcare Exchange, according to Allen Gjersvig, Director of Navigator and Enrollment Services with the Arizona Alliance for Community Health Centers.

He says people do not need to be worried about their 2017 plans.

"When you make your first payment it's called a binder payment," said Gjersvig. "Both parties are bound by the contract. So don't worry about 2017."

Gjersvig says the future of Obamacare is uncertain, though, after 2017.

