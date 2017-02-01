Refugees still searching for answers over President Trump's immigration plan

PHOENIX - As White House officials iron out the confusion sparked after President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, House Speaker Paul Ryan addressed the issue at a press conference on Tuesday.

"No one wanted to see people with green cards or special immigrant visas like translators get caught up in all of this," said Ryan.

The White House stressed that all the key players involved in this were aware of what to do, but over the weekend, many airport officials did not seem to understand what exactly the executive order meant.

Caught in the middle of all the chaos were refugees holding out hope to start a new life in a new country, valid visa holders being told their visas were no longer valid, and green card holders who were being sent home from airports, and told they were not able to enter the United States.

In response to all of this, Homeland Security officials and Customs and Border Protection have been putting out information to let travelers and their families know what the new rules are.

Ellie, a U.S. citizen of Iranian descent said she was still worried about her mother and father, both green card holders who were in Iran to visit a sick family member.

Ellie did not want to give us her last name, but said she felt the executive order was sending the wrong message, especially to lawful citizens and permanent residents from the countries included in the President's executive order. She called it discrimination.

"For the first time in my life as an American, I feel unwelcome in my own land, in my own country," said Ellie.

Even though U.S. government officials were stressing that green card residents now had a blanket waiver issued, so they could legally come back to America, Ellie wanted reassurance. She said many of her Iranian friends were being turned away at airports in other countries, where staff were telling them they would not be allowed back into America.

"It's a lot of confusion, some news saying it's okay, some are saying no not okay to come,” Ellie said. “My father is old, I don't want him to come all the way again and then be deported again and have to go back all the way to Iran."

CBP officials said green card holders returning home should expect extra security screening at the airport.

CBP has set up an information page addressing the executive order, and a question and answer section for residents. You can go to cbp.gov or click HERE for more information.