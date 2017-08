Heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected to make their way through the Valley tonight. Here's a look at rainfall totals from across Maricopa County (last updated 7:30 a.m. Friday):

32nd Street/Thomas: 1.81"

Anthem: 0.12"

Cave Creek: 0.04''

Central Phoenix: 1.57"

Chandler: 0.67"

Guadalupe: 0.75"

Fountain Hills: 0.98"

Deer Valley: 0.71"

Gold Canyon: 0.55"

Mesa: 1.34"

Mesa-Gateway Airport: 1.22"

New River: 1.02"

North Phoenix: 0.28"

North Scottsdale: 0.24"

Pinnacle Peak: 1.22"

Paradise Valley: 0.59"

Phoenix Zoo: 1.85"

Queen Creek: 1.30"

Scottsdale: 1.73"

South Mountain: 0.16"

Superstition Springs: 1.38"

Tempe: 1.38"

Tonopah: 0.71"

Troon North: 0.08"

Wickenburg: 1.30"

White Tank: 0.98"