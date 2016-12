PHOENIX - A few bands of rain moved through the Valley Friday night as part of a system expected to bring up to a quarter-inch of rain by Saturday morning, an anticipated total surpassed by some areas after only a few hours of rainfall.

The rain moved in from the west starting around 6 p.m. Here's a look at the latest rainfall totals as recorded by the Maricopa County Flood Control District (updated at 7:34 a.m.):

Ahwatukee: 0.08"

Anthem: 0.51"

Apache Junction: 0.04"

Buckeye: 0:16"

Carefree: 0.24"

Cave Creek: 0.31"

Glendale: 0.16"

Goodyear: 0.08"

El Mirage: 0.28"

Lake Pleasant: 0.55"

Maryvale: 0.16"

Mesa: 0.16"

New River: 0.59"

Paradise Valley: 0.20"

Peoria: 0.20"

Scottsdale: 0.20"

Sun City West: 0.39"

Surprise: 0.31"

Tempe: 0.20"

Wickenburg: 0.51"

Wittmann: 0.67"