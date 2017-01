Rain and snow are moving across the state on Friday with more to come over the weekend.

Check the full forecast here.

Here are the latest rain totals around the Valley and snow totals from parts of Northern Arizona, last updated at 3:30 p.m. Friday:

Rain totals:

Anthem: 0.12"

Apache Junction: 0.12"

Carefree: 0.12"

Chandler: 0.08"

Phoenix: 0.08''

Tempe: 0.12"

Scottsdale: 0.12"

Sun City West: 0.16"

Wickenburg: 0.16''

Measurements courtesy of Flood Control District of Maricopa County

Snow totals:

Bellemont 8.8"

Doney Park: 4.5"

Flagstaff: 7.9"

Forest Lakes: 8"

Grand Canyon: 6.8''

Munds Park: 6"

Parks: 12''

Prescott: 0.08''

Show Low: 1"

South Williams: 13.5"

Measurements courtesy of National Weather Service Flagstaff