Prisoner-transport officer accused of sexually assaulting handcuffed inmates

PHOENIX - A prisoner-transport officer has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting several female inmates.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 49-year-old Eric Scott Kindley was arrested in California on Thursday in connection with allegations of sexual assault against three women who were in custody, as well as threatening them with a firearm.

A judge ordered Kindley be detained in California pending a potential transport to the Valley, where two of the transports ended up.

Kindley works with Special Operations Group 6, a company that helps transport inmates who have been arrested on out-of-state warrants. Kindley is accused of sexually assaulting three female prisoners from January through May of 2017 while transporting them in a Dodge Caravan.

The woman were being driven from California to Arizona, Alabama to Arizona, and Mississippi to New Mexico when the alleged attacks occurred.

Officials say each assault involved a handcuffed and restrained inmate, and the women were taken to secluded locations where the sexual assault occurred. The complaint alleges Kindley threaten the women with his firearm during the assault, telling them "no one would believe" their accusations.

Officials say Kindley may have bragged to the inmates about assaulting other female prisoners during other transport trips, according to the complaint.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FBI at (623) 466-1999 or email information to Prisoner.Transfer@usdoj.gov.