Over 2,000 drunk drivers were arrested in Arizona throughout the holiday season, according to officials.

The Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety released the statewide DUI enforcement data that showed over 52,000 drivers were stopped from Thanksgiving through New Years.

The average blood alcohol concentration level for DUI drivers in the state was 0.152. Over 8,000 drivers were cited for civil speed citations, while over 13,000 were cited for other reasons.

In 2014, the average BAC was 0.149 and in 2015 it was 0.156.

Of the 2,202 DUI arrests, 243 were aggravated, 1,959 were misdemeanor, and 551 were extreme with a BAC of .150 or more.

This year's DUI arrests are slightly higher than last years' arrests by just 68 people. However, 2014 saw the largest arrests of more than 300 people.

There were 562 DUI drug arrests made this year in the state, 110 DUI arrests of drivers under the age of 21 and a total of 2,063 sober designated drivers were contacted by police.

Over 11,000 officers and deputies participated in patrolling for drunk drivers this year, which is about 2,000 more officials that were staffed in 2014 and 2015.

See the total 2016 figures in the chart above, which also showcases the data from 2014 and 2015.