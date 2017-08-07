Mesa man known for giving back to community in need of new heart

MESA, AZ - If you live in east Mesa or Apache Junction Mikey might be familiar to you.

He is a fiance and father who is known for his charity work. His family told ABC15 about the canned food drives and car washes he has organized throughout the years for people in need.

But now he is reaching out for help. He needs a new heart.

To make it all happen, a random group of people is coming together for a car wash on Sunday. A tattoo shop, a car detailing business and other anonymous donor and volunteers are all hoping to raise enough money for Michael "Mikey" Mihoover.

"We love him," said Damien Martin, a friend of Mikey's who works at Rad-A-Tat Tattoo. "It's how we feel; He's family."

But all this attention on him is not something Mikey is used to.

"I should be the one helping," Mikey said. "I can't."

Mikey tells ABC15, that he was born with a rare heart disease that forced him to have open heart surgery as a baby. But, as he got older, complications came back and got worse.

"Now, it's gotten to the point where the only thing left that we can do is a heart transplant," his fiancee Jennifer Wright explained.

They have had issues with insurance companies and doctors for a while now but they eventually found a doctor here in Arizona who agreed to do the surgery. But, Wright said, at the last minute, that doctor relocated to California. So, they have to follow him there now.

For Mikey, his teenage stepson and his 3-year-old daughter, Sophie, are what he is fighting for.

"[My biggest fear] is not being there for my kids," Mikey said through tears.

"That is worth it. This is so worth it," said Bernice Ussery of Pure Luxury Tint and Detailing. She is also a friend of Mikey's and donated her location for the car wash Sunday.

"We all love Mikey and Sophie needs Mikey," Ussery said.

Rad-A-Tat Tattoo said if you mention Mikey's name, they will donate some of their proceeds to help get his transplant. Pure Luxury also said the same thing.

If you want to donate directly to the cause, there is a GoFundMe page up where you can also read more about Mikey's journey.