PHOENIX - A sergeant with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is facing an internal investigation for his role in the use of a Taser on a jail inmate.

An MCSO spokesman confirms the incident happened December 30. He would not give additional details about what led up to the Taser deployment.

The inmate was transported to the hospital, but the injuries were not related to the Taser, according to MCSO.

Several detention officers and a sergeant were involved in the incident. MCSO says the sergeant has been removed from any supervisory role and put on desk duty until the investigation is complete.

