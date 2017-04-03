MCSO: Man, woman stabbed multiple times in Guadalupe; 1 person in custody

Morgan Tanabe
9:43 PM, Apr 2, 2017
2:30 PM, Apr 3, 2017
state

Jonathan Casias

MCSO
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GUADALUPE, AZ - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Department is investigating after multiple people were stabbed in Guadalupe.

MCSO deputies were called to a home near Interstate 10 and Guadalupe Road around 9 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports about a domestic dispute.

When authorities arrived to the scene, they found a man and woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Both people were transported to the hospital for treatment. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and the woman suffered only minor injuries to her leg, an MCSO spokesperson said.

According to officials, 32-year-old Jonathan Casias has been identified as the man responsible for the stabbings.

No additional information was released. The investigation is ongoing.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ