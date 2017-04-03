MCSO: Man, woman stabbed multiple times in Guadalupe; 1 person in custody

GUADALUPE, AZ - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Department is investigating after multiple people were stabbed in Guadalupe.

MCSO deputies were called to a home near Interstate 10 and Guadalupe Road around 9 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports about a domestic dispute.

When authorities arrived to the scene, they found a man and woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Both people were transported to the hospital for treatment. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and the woman suffered only minor injuries to her leg, an MCSO spokesperson said.

According to officials, 32-year-old Jonathan Casias has been identified as the man responsible for the stabbings.

No additional information was released. The investigation is ongoing.