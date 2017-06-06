Local artist Emily Costello's work to be on Arizona Lottery scratch tickets

PHOENIX - An Arizona woman will be showcasing her artwork to the entire state after winning Arizona Lottery's first artwork competition.

The competition was based on Dia De los Muertos traditions as a way to honor Hispanic Heritage Month.

The winner, Emily Costello, is a self-taught artist inspired by her Mexican heritage. She teaches art classes to kids at the Phoenix Art Museum and Free Arts of Arizona for the Abused Children's Professional Artist program. She is also part of the Phoenix Fridas Arizona Latina Art Collective.

"This is very exciting to me because I know competition was tough," Costello said in an Arizona Lottery media release. "I was immediately honored that they selected my artwork and my ideas to go along with their campaign to promote Dia de los Muertos, and to further promote the embracing of our culture in this community."

Three pieces of Costello's work will be published on $2 scratch tickets starting in August.

She's hoping that even if you don't hit it big with the scratchers, you'll still feel like a winner with the unique tickets.