PHOENIX - Any Arizonan who has bought milk in the state since 2003 is eligible to get cash back.

And it's not just milk! It's milk products including cream, half and half, yogurt, cottage cheese, cream cheese, or sour cream.

This is part of a Class Action lawsuit against milk producers.

The lawsuit accused milk producers of price-fixing and the producers settled the case for $52 million instead of going to court.

Visit this website and fill out the form before January 31, 2017, and you can have between $45 and $70 coming your way!

Arizona is one of 14 states that are entitled to payment.

The other states are California, District of Columbia, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.