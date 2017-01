Federal authorities say a member of the Gila River Indian Community has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the reservation's scholarship fund.

Betty Anderson was sentenced in federal court on Monday after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit theft from and Indian tribal organization.

Anderson stole about $200,000 from the Gila River Indian Community Scholarship fund by submitting altered and forged transcripts for course work she hadn't completed.

Authorities say the 56-year-old carried on the scheme from 2007 to 2010.