Free training for ATV Safety Week

PHOENIX - As part of ATV Safety Week, The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering a few free ATV safety courses.

In 2015, 423 people required hospitalization as a result of OHV-related injuries, according to hospital figures maintained by the Arizona Department of Health Services. Forty-one percent of those injured were 15-34 years old and of all accidents, 77 percent of riders were male.

AZGFD will offer a free hands-on ATV safety course from 7 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, June 6, 8 and 10.

The courses will be held at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility at 4044 W. Black Canyon Blvd. in Phoenix.

You can register for the course by clicking here and clicking “OHV Safety and Education” or by calling 1-800-887-2887. A course may be canceled if there are fewer than four people registered.

