Authorities: Man runs from crash on Loop 101, breaks into home, bit by PD K9

9:42 PM, Aug 6, 2017
Authorities say the suspect was bitten by a police K-9.

The incident happened Sunday night near Loop 101 and Camelback Road.

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after two suspects fled from a rollover collision on Sunday evening.

Authorities were called to the area of Loop 101 and Camelback Road around 6:45 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a rollover crash.

According to authorities, two people were in the car at the time of the accident; both fled, however one person was apprehended and taken to the hospital for injuries suffered during the accident.

The other suspect, a 21-year-old, made his way into a nearby neighborhood and broke into a home; he was taken into custody after being bitten by a police K-9, officials said. He suffered a head laceration. 

No additional information was immediately available.

