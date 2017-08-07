Authorities: Man runs from crash on Loop 101, breaks into home, bit by PD K9

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after two suspects fled from a rollover collision on Sunday evening.

Authorities were called to the area of Loop 101 and Camelback Road around 6:45 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a rollover crash.

According to authorities, two people were in the car at the time of the accident; both fled, however one person was apprehended and taken to the hospital for injuries suffered during the accident.

The other suspect, a 21-year-old, made his way into a nearby neighborhood and broke into a home; he was taken into custody after being bitten by a police K-9, officials said. He suffered a head laceration.

No additional information was immediately available.

