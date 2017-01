New data shows that reported human trafficking cases in Arizona are increasing.

According to information from the National Human Trafficking Hotline by Polaris, last year in Arizona 151 cases of human trafficking were reported to the hotline, up from 117 cases in 2015.

The hotline has received 539 reports in the state since 2007.

Out of the 151 cases of reported human trafficking, 111 were sex trafficking and 24 were labor trafficking.

Nationally, the data shows a 35-percent increase in cases reported to Polaris' hotlines and text lines -- more than 8,000 cases in 2016.

Statistics show most of the cases involve women and adults. A majority of the total reported cases were also related to sex trafficking.

Findings are believed to be related to a greater awareness of trafficking issues and use of the hotlines.

Anyone with information regarding a possible trafficking case can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline as 1-888-373-7888 or text the BeFree Textline at 233733.