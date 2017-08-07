Community to honor Phoenix activist tragically killed in motorcycle accident

PHOENIX - On Monday, a visitation will be held to honor a well-known Hispanic activist killed last week in a motorcycle crash.

Celso Salinas-Mireles was killed in a motorcycle crash near 12 Street and Missouri. Bystanders quickly jumped into action, grabbing a fire extinguisher and pulling Salinas-Mireles away from the motorcycle after the crash. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

ABC15 spoke with family and friends in the days after they learned the news.

"I just...I couldn't believe it," Salinas-Mireles', wife Ileana Salinas, said.

She said that he loved riding his motorcycle and loved the job he was heading toward that morning.

Besides being a husband, he was also an activity well-known for his efforts in the Phoenix community.

"Celso was one of the first people who reminded me my voice was important," friend and fellow activist Viridiana Hernandez said.

But, a driver running a red light took all of that away, according to officials. That 51-year-old driver was cited for running the red light and having no driver's license.

"It's a bad intersection," said Katherine Loving. "You get people running lights all the time."

Loving has worked at a nearby gas station for a few months now and she has had a front row view to many close calls. This incident is now taking it one step further.

"It's really sad because you get up to go to work and don't even know it's your last day," Loving said. "People need to pay attention."

Now, a community is forced to pay their respects to their lost loved one.

A visitation will be held tomorrow in Paradise Valley at Universal Unitarian Congregation (4027 E. Lincoln Drive) from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

A GoFundMe page is also active for the family.